Butcher Babies Premiere New Single “Red Thunder”

Butcher Babies have recently released a new single by the name of "Red Thunder", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The band members have described this track as a return to their roots, emphasizing the following aspects:

“‘Red Thunder‘ is a massive nod to the style and sound of our beloved first album (2013) that launched Butcher Babies into the metal stratosphere exactly a decade ago. Bringing in the groovy, guttural, thrash elements that we became known for, alongside a soaring melodic chorus, ‘Red Thunder‘ culminates the dark, painful, and emotional side of the band. The song was written to remind the world that when she speaks, she speaks in Thunder!”