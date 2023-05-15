Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Music Video “One More Day” From Upcoming New Album "Kingdom Undone"

Canadian metalcore outfit Arrival Of Autumn has unveiled the official music video for their new track, "One More Day." The single is taken from their highly anticipated sophomore album, "Kingdom Undone," set to be released on May 26th through Nuclear Blast.







Drummer Ty Fox shared his thoughts on the track, expressing:

“‘One More Day‘ is a highlight on our upcoming record Kingdom Undone and perfectly showcases everything AOA is capable of! Hope y’all dig it!”

2023 touring plans include:

05/26 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Fred’s

05/27 Red Deer, AB – The Vat

05/28 Edmonton, AB – Temple

05/30 Vancouver, BC – Wisehall

06/01 Seattle, WA – Fun House

06/02 Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s

06/03 Grants Pass, OR – Our Studio

06/04 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar

06/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joes

06/08 Pocatello, ID – Sixes

06/09 Spokane, WA – The Icon

06/10 Kelowna, BC – Jack Knife

06/11 Calgary, AB – Palamino