Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Music Video “One More Day” From Upcoming New Album "Kingdom Undone"
Canadian metalcore outfit Arrival Of Autumn has unveiled the official music video for their new track, "One More Day." The single is taken from their highly anticipated sophomore album, "Kingdom Undone," set to be released on May 26th through Nuclear Blast.
Drummer Ty Fox shared his thoughts on the track, expressing:
“‘One More Day‘ is a highlight on our upcoming record Kingdom Undone and perfectly showcases everything AOA is capable of! Hope y’all dig it!”
2023 touring plans include:
05/26 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Fred’s
05/27 Red Deer, AB – The Vat
05/28 Edmonton, AB – Temple
05/30 Vancouver, BC – Wisehall
06/01 Seattle, WA – Fun House
06/02 Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s
06/03 Grants Pass, OR – Our Studio
06/04 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar
06/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joes
06/08 Pocatello, ID – Sixes
06/09 Spokane, WA – The Icon
06/10 Kelowna, BC – Jack Knife
06/11 Calgary, AB – Palamino
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Geld Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Mechromorph Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.