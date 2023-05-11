Vomitory Premiere New Single & Music Video "Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead" From Upcoming New Album "All Heads Are Gonna Roll"

Vomitory, the Swedish death metal band, is set to release their first studio album in 12 years later this month. Today they premiere a new single and music video for the track "Raped, Strangled, Sodomized, Dead", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Drummer Tobias Gustafsson expressed his excitement for the release of their upcoming album, "All Heads Are Gonna Roll," which is scheduled to be released on May 26th via Metal Blade Records. Gustafsson mentioned that the band took their time with the music, allowing them to create a slate of brutal new tracks.

Comment the band:

“One thing in particular we did was to try to build distinct choruses in the songs, which is something we didn’t put too much effort into earlier. We have also spent a lot more time working with the backing vocal arrangements, which we certainly think paid off very well. It brings something new to our sound. We have also tried to write more straightforward riffs, like we did in the early 2000s.”

Vomitory 2023 live dates:

June 2: Karlstad, Sweden @ Nöjesfabriken

June 24: Protzen Open Air, Germany

June 25: Basinfirefest, Spálené Porící, Czech Republic

July 29: Stonehenge Festival, Steenwijk, The Netherlands

August 11: Alcatraz Open Air Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium

August 12: Hellsinki Metal Festival, Helsinki, Finland

September 9: Meh-Suff! Festival, Hüttikon, Switzerland

November 9-12: Mexico Metal Fest, Monterrey, Mexico

December 8: Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

May 22-25 2024: Maryland Deathfest, Baltimore MD, U.S.A.