Tortured Premiere New Single "Bathing In Pus" From Upcoming New Album "Genetically Engineered Monstrosity"

Brutal death metal outfit Tortured premiere a new single titled “Bathing In Pus”, taken from their upcoming new album "Genetically Engineered Monstrosity", which will be out in stores July 7, 2023 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Bathing In Pus" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comment the label:

"On July 7th the colossal destructive power of Tortured will be set loose with their debut full length album ‘Genetically Engineered Monstrosity’. It has been a long wait since 2020s ‘The Limb Collector’ EP first hinted at what Tortured were capable of, but every second of those intervening years has been justified by the arrival of this bludgeoning assault. This is unflinching, undiluted, ultra-violent brutal death metal… this is what the genre is meant to sound like. ‘Genetically Engineered Monstrosity’ is a master class in absolute bone breaking brutality - accept no imitations."