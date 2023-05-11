"some music was meant to stay underground..."

DevilDriver Premiere New Single & Music Video "This Relationship, Broken" From Upcoming New Album "Dealing With Demons Vol. II."

posted May 11, 2023 at 1:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

DevilDriver has released the final advance track from their upcoming 10th studio album, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II." Titled "This Relationship, Broken" the band has also premiered a music video for the single, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

“Dealing With Demons Vol. II” will be released this coming Friday, May 12th.

Comments frontman Dez Fafara:

“‘This Relationship, Broken‘ explores the severance that happens between two long time partners when they leave each other after years of turmoil.”

