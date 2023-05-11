DevilDriver Premiere New Single & Music Video "This Relationship, Broken" From Upcoming New Album "Dealing With Demons Vol. II."
DevilDriver has released the final advance track from their upcoming 10th studio album, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II." Titled "This Relationship, Broken" the band has also premiered a music video for the single, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
“Dealing With Demons Vol. II” will be released this coming Friday, May 12th.
Comments frontman Dez Fafara:
“‘This Relationship, Broken‘ explores the severance that happens between two long time partners when they leave each other after years of turmoil.”
