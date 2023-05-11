Incendiary Premiere New Single “Lie Of Liberty”
Long Island hardcore quartet Incendiary premiere their latest song "Lie Of Liberty" online, giving fans a preview of what's to come on their upcoming album "Change The Way You Think About Pain," set to be released on May 26th.
