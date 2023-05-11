Chamber Premiere New Single & Music Video "Devoured" - Kublai Khan TX’s Matt Honeycutt Guests
Nashville-based metalcore band Chamber has revealed the details of their upcoming album, titled "A Love To Kill For." The album, set to be released on July 14th, will be issued by Pure Noise Records. As the latest single from the album, the band has premiered "Devoured," accompanied by an official music video. The track features a guest appearance by Matt Honeycutt, the vocalist of Kublai Khan TX.
Chamber expressed their thoughts on the collaboration, stating:
“‘Devoured‘ is essentially about people who don’t know when to give up on something. We wrote the whole song at the studio and tried to turn up the extremity in every way possible. Some skeletons for songs on the record were written beforehand, but this one was written in the studio in roughly an hour while we were jamming in the live room.”
Adds guitarist Gabe Manuel:
“It’s an album about people getting lost or mired in bullshit, whether that’s addiction or narcissism or selfishness. There are all sorts of ways the people you love can fail you in search of themselves, and ways people don’t come back from that.”
“A Love To Kill For‘ tracklist:
01 – “Chamber”
02 – “Retribution”
03 – “At My Hands”
04 – “Tremble”
05 – “To Die In The Grips Of Poison”
06 – “One Final Sacrifice”
07 – “We Followed You To The Bitter End”
08 – “Our Beauty Decayed, Nothing Was Left”
09 – “Devoured” (feat. Matt Honeycutt of Kublai Khan TX)
10 – “When Deliverance Comes”
11 – “Mirror”
12 – “Cyanide Embrace”
13 – “A Love To Kill For”
14 – “Hopeless Portrait”
Chamber will be out touring with Orthodox this summer:
w/ 156/Silence & Cell:
07/06 Greensboro, NC – Rockhouse
07/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
07/08 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
07/09 Hollywood, FL – American Legion 92
07/10 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
07/11 Pensacola, FL – Handlebar
07/12 Houston, TX – Secret Group
07/13 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz
07/14 Austin, TX – The Ballroom
07/15 Dallas, TX – Three Links
w/ Cell:
07/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
07/18 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
07/19 Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie
07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
w/ Momentum & Cell:
07/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
07/22 Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall
07/23 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides
07/25 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
07/28 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective
07/29 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
07/30 Omaha, NE – Reverb
07/31 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
08/01 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street (First Avenue)
08/02 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
08/03 Pittsburg, PA – Preserving Underground
08/04 Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore (Orthodox & Momentum only)
w/ Cell:
08/05 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/06 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs
w/ Momentum & Cell:
08/08 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus
08/09 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
08/10 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
08/11 Louisville, KY – Portal
08/12 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
08/13 Nashville, TN – Basement East
