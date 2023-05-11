Chamber Premiere New Single & Music Video "Devoured" - Kublai Khan TX’s Matt Honeycutt Guests

Nashville-based metalcore band Chamber has revealed the details of their upcoming album, titled "A Love To Kill For." The album, set to be released on July 14th, will be issued by Pure Noise Records. As the latest single from the album, the band has premiered "Devoured," accompanied by an official music video. The track features a guest appearance by Matt Honeycutt, the vocalist of Kublai Khan TX.





Chamber expressed their thoughts on the collaboration, stating:

“‘Devoured‘ is essentially about people who don’t know when to give up on something. We wrote the whole song at the studio and tried to turn up the extremity in every way possible. Some skeletons for songs on the record were written beforehand, but this one was written in the studio in roughly an hour while we were jamming in the live room.”

Adds guitarist Gabe Manuel:

“It’s an album about people getting lost or mired in bullshit, whether that’s addiction or narcissism or selfishness. There are all sorts of ways the people you love can fail you in search of themselves, and ways people don’t come back from that.”

“A Love To Kill For‘ tracklist:

01 – “Chamber”

02 – “Retribution”

03 – “At My Hands”

04 – “Tremble”

05 – “To Die In The Grips Of Poison”

06 – “One Final Sacrifice”

07 – “We Followed You To The Bitter End”

08 – “Our Beauty Decayed, Nothing Was Left”

09 – “Devoured” (feat. Matt Honeycutt of Kublai Khan TX)

10 – “When Deliverance Comes”

11 – “Mirror”

12 – “Cyanide Embrace”

13 – “A Love To Kill For”

14 – “Hopeless Portrait”

Chamber will be out touring with Orthodox this summer:

w/ 156/Silence & Cell:

07/06 Greensboro, NC – Rockhouse

07/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

07/08 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

07/09 Hollywood, FL – American Legion 92

07/10 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

07/11 Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

07/12 Houston, TX – Secret Group

07/13 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz

07/14 Austin, TX – The Ballroom

07/15 Dallas, TX – Three Links

w/ Cell:

07/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

07/18 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

07/19 Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie

07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

w/ Momentum & Cell:

07/21 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

07/22 Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall

07/23 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides

07/25 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

07/28 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

07/29 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

07/30 Omaha, NE – Reverb

07/31 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

08/01 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street (First Avenue)

08/02 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

08/03 Pittsburg, PA – Preserving Underground

08/04 Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore (Orthodox & Momentum only)

w/ Cell:

08/05 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/06 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

w/ Momentum & Cell:

08/08 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus

08/09 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

08/10 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

08/11 Louisville, KY – Portal

08/12 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

08/13 Nashville, TN – Basement East