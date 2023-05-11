Pupil Slicer Premiere New Singles & Music Video “Glaring Dark Of Night”/”Momentary Actuality” From Upcoming New Album "Blossom"
Pupil Slicer has unveiled the latest visual installment from their upcoming album "Blossom." The UK mathcore band has released a combined video for the tracks "Glaring Dark Of Night" and "Momentary Actuality" from the album. Directed by David Gregory, the video showcases captivating visuals. "Blossom" is set to be released on June 02nd.
