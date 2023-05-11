Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Ghost Of Me"
Australian metalcore band Make Them Suffer premiere a new single called "Ghost Of Me." Alongside the release of the track, the band stated, “We will finish full length #5 in 2023 and hope to see you in the next paradigm.” With this release, the band has joined forces with SharpTone Records and Greyscale, following their previous tenure with Rise Records.
