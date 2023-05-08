Trivium Premiere New Official Music Video “No Way Back Just Through”

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Trivium has released an official music video for their song "No Way Back Just Through," which documents their various world tours in recent times. The video was filmed and directed by Black Card Films.

Currently, the Florida-based metal band is on a U.S. tour with Beartooth, Malevolence, and Archetypes Collide:

05/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

05/09 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

05/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

05/12 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

05/13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/14 Portland, ME – State Theatre

05/16 Richmond, VA – The National

05/17 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (Trivium only)

05/20 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

05/26 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium only)

05/28 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena

05/30 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

05/31 Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center

06/02 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

06/03 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

06/04 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

06/06 Austin, TX – Emo’s

06/07 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

06/09 Tempe, AZ – Marquee

06/10 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

06/11 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

06/12 San Francisco, CA – Warfield

06/14 Spokane, WA – The Podium

06/15 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater