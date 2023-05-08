Trivium Premiere New Official Music Video “No Way Back Just Through”
Trivium has released an official music video for their song "No Way Back Just Through," which documents their various world tours in recent times. The video was filmed and directed by Black Card Films.
Currently, the Florida-based metal band is on a U.S. tour with Beartooth, Malevolence, and Archetypes Collide:
05/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
05/09 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
05/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
05/12 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
05/13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/14 Portland, ME – State Theatre
05/16 Richmond, VA – The National
05/17 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (Trivium only)
05/20 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
05/26 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium only)
05/28 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
05/30 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
05/31 Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center
06/02 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
06/03 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
06/04 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
06/06 Austin, TX – Emo’s
06/07 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
06/09 Tempe, AZ – Marquee
06/10 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
06/11 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
06/12 San Francisco, CA – Warfield
06/14 Spokane, WA – The Podium
06/15 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
