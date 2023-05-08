Currents Premiere New Music Video “Unfamiliar”

Currents premiere a music video for their song "Unfamiliar," which accompanies the release of their third studio album, "The Death We Seek."

Frontman Brian Wille shared his thoughts on the track, which is featured on the album.

“‘Unfamiliar‘ is about the unknown. The future holds the places we’ll go, the decisions we’ll make and the situations we’ll end up in. The uncertainty of these unknowns can lead to feelings of stress and panic, and can also make us second guess ourselves into procrastination and inaction. Feeling lost is inevitable, but how we carry ourselves in those times is what defines our character. ‘Unfamiliar‘ explores this concept and various feelings surrounding it.

With the release of ‘Unfamiliar‘, we are also proud to announce the release of our 3rd Studio Album, ‘The Death We Seek‘. Hours, days and years have gone into carefully crafting and curating this collection of songs, and we’re proud to finally share them with you all.”

2023 live dates w/ Like Moths To Flames, Foreign Hands:

05/11 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (feat. Invent Animate)

05/12 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater (feat. Invent Animate)

05/13 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground (feat. Invent Animate)

05/14 Detroit, MI – The Shelter (feat. Invent Animate)

05/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

05/17 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/19 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck (feat. UnityTX)

05/20 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater (feat. UnityTX)

05/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (feat. UnityTX)

05/23 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields (feat. UnityTX)

05/24 Pomona, CA – Glass House (feat. UnityTX)

05/25 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (feat. UnityTX)

05/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater (feat. UnityTX)

05/27 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (feat. UnityTX)

05/28 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall (feat. UnityTX)

05/30 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box (feat. UnityTX)

05/31 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

06/02 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

06/03 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

06/04 Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl

06/06 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club (feat. Invent Animate)

06/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes (feat. Invent Animate)

06/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry (feat. Invent Animate)

06/10 Granby, QC – Festival Au Lac Granby (Currents only)