Exile To Decadence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Where Demons Dwell” From Upcoming New Album

Spain's technical deathcore quartet Exile To Decadence premiere a new single and music video titled “Where Demons Dwell”, taken from their forthcoming new album of the same name, which will be released on May 26, 2023 via Lacerated Enemy Records

Check out "Where Demons Dwell" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





If you liked the track above we've included another song named "The Convenant" from the album that has premiered online earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below: