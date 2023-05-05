Scar Symmetry Premiere New Single & Music Video “Chrononautilus” From Upcoming New Album "The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph)"

Scar Symmetry premiere a new single and music video titled “Chrononautilus”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Singularity (Phase II – Xenotaph)", which will be out in stores June 9 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Check out "Chrononautilus" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.







Explains Scar Symmetry guitarist/vocalist Per Nilsson:

"Phase II and its opening track 'Chrononautilus' picks up where Phase I and its final track 'Technocalyptic Cybergeddon' left off with a barrage of blastbeats and tremolo-picked riffs, setting the tone for what is arguably our most unrelenting album to date. The dystopian storyline that we created for Phase II dictated the musical direction and 'Chrononautilus' represents one of our furthest explorations into these pitch black realms."