Infected Rain Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dying Light”

Infected Rain have undergone a lineup change, parting ways with guitarist Sergey Babich and bassist Vladimir Babich. In their place, the band has welcomed new bassist Alice Lane from Hand of Juno. The band's new lineup is showcased in their latest single and music video, "Dying Light," which you can listen to streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

"Dear fans and supporters, we have some news to share with you today. Unfortunately, it happened that Serghei and Vladimir had to leave the band. We want to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

"However, we see this as a new beginning for our band, and we are more excited than ever to continue making music. We're thrilled to introduce Alice Lane, who will be taking over as our bass player for the time being.

"To celebrate this new chapter in our band's journey, we have decided to release a brand new single today! We couldn't wait to share this new music with you and show you what we've been working on.

"Thank you for your continued support. We're grateful to have you with us on this journey."