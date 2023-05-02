Astrodeath Premiere New Single “Invasion” From Upcoming New Album "Vol. II"

Sludge duo Astrodeath premiere a new single titled “Invasion”, taken from their upcoming new album "Vol. II", which will be out in stores May 12th, 2023.

Check out "Invasion" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Tell the band:

"'Invasion' is a call to arms. The Reptoid Alien invasion of our planet is nearing completion, The Nephilim have begun mining the earth's remaining gold to build their golden death machine, Terraforming the earth and the skies forever.. resistance seems futile. But it's not human nature to succumb without a fight. Sound out the sirens of impending war."

“Our second record Vol. II Is imminent, its been a long battle to get this record over the line, and we have learned some valuable lessons this time around, we're super excited to have joined forces with giants Heavy psych sounds on this release worldwide! To usher in this new alliance, a warning! Here's our latest track 'Invasion'. We're coming for ya!"