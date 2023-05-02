Hazing Over Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tunnel Vision”
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based hardcore outfit Hazing Over premiere an official music video for the title track to their forthcoming new EP “Tunnel Vision“. A July 07th release date is presently scheduled for that outing by 1126 Records.
Check out "Tunnel Vision" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments guitarist Owen Traynor:
“We wanted to dive further into the chaos and suffocation that comes with our music, but with more hardcore influence. Over time, we’ve been shedding our math-y, deathcore origins in favor of something just as heavy, but more memorable. There are some tracks we have rewritten riff for riff. We did whatever was necessary to make these songs the best they could be.”
2023 live dates:
w/ The Callous Daoboy:
05/05 Knoxville, TN – Karns Community Center
05/06 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/08 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
05/09 Greensboro, SC – Hangar 1819
05/10 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
05/11 Nashville, TN – The End
