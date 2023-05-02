Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Artificial Anatomy” - Kim Dracula Guests
Deathcore band Left To Suffer premiere their new single and music video “Artificial Anatomy” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Australian trap metal/hardcore music artist Kim Dracula guests. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming debut studio full-length “Feral“, which will be released on May 12th, 2023.
“‘Artificial Anatomy‘ taps deeper into the feral feelings of questioning your own existence. When people break you down enough you start to question if what your doing is correct, and pushing through to the other side is always the answer as chaotic as it may get.”
2023 live dates:
w/ Chelsea Grin, Carnifex and Ov Sulfur:
05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13
05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
