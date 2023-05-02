Predatory Void (Amenra, Oathbreaker, Ex-Aborted) Premiere New Single "Funerary Vision" From Debut Album "Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being"

Predatory Void - featuring guitarist Lennart Bossu (Amenra, Oathbreaker), frontwoman Lina R, bassist Tim De Gieter (Amenra, Doodseskader, Much Luv Studio), guitarist Thijs De Cloedt (Cobra The Impaler, ex-Aborted), and drummer Vincent Verstrepen - premiere their new single "Funerary Vision" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explain the band:

“’Funerary Vision’ is an epic post metal song about dark prophecies one makes, traveling through endless winter landscapes, unable to live in the now. Failure, decline, and withering inescapably await, and make life unbearable.”

2023 live dates:

02/05/23 Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels BE

10/05/23 De Vooruit, Ghent BE

06/07/23 Vera, Groningen NL

11/08/23 Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk BE