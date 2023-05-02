Predatory Void (Amenra, Oathbreaker, Ex-Aborted) Premiere New Single "Funerary Vision" From Debut Album "Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being"
Predatory Void - featuring guitarist Lennart Bossu (Amenra, Oathbreaker), frontwoman Lina R, bassist Tim De Gieter (Amenra, Doodseskader, Much Luv Studio), guitarist Thijs De Cloedt (Cobra The Impaler, ex-Aborted), and drummer Vincent Verstrepen - premiere their new single "Funerary Vision" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explain the band:
“’Funerary Vision’ is an epic post metal song about dark prophecies one makes, traveling through endless winter landscapes, unable to live in the now. Failure, decline, and withering inescapably await, and make life unbearable.”
2023 live dates:
02/05/23 Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels BE
10/05/23 De Vooruit, Ghent BE
06/07/23 Vera, Groningen NL
11/08/23 Alcatraz Festival, Kortrijk BE
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Astrodeath Premiere New Single “Invasion”
- Next Article:
Gorepig Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
0 Comments on "Predatory Void (Amenra, Oathbreaker) Premiere Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.