Sleeping With Sirens Premiere New Live Video For “Ctrl + Alt + Del”

Sleeping With Sirens premiere their new live video for “Ctrl + Alt + Del“ taken from the post-hardcore band’s seventh studio full-length “Complete Collapse“. Check out now "Ctrl + Alt + Del" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Sleeping With Sirens will kick off their headlining ‘Family Tree Tour‘ next month. Dayseeker and M.A.G.S. will join them as support acts:

05/16 Little Rock, AR – The Hall (no Dayseeker)

05/17 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall (no Dayseeker)

05/19 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/21 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

05/22 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore

05/23 Reading, PA – Reverb

05/25 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

05/26 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

05/27 Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde

05/28 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

05/30 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

06/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

06/02 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal