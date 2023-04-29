"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Sleeping With Sirens Premiere New Live Video For “Ctrl + Alt + Del”

posted Apr 29, 2023 at 3:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Sleeping With Sirens premiere their new live video for “Ctrl + Alt + Del“ taken from the post-hardcore band’s seventh studio full-length “Complete Collapse“. Check out now "Ctrl + Alt + Del" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Sleeping With Sirens will kick off their headlining ‘Family Tree Tour‘ next month. Dayseeker and M.A.G.S. will join them as support acts:

05/16 Little Rock, AR – The Hall (no Dayseeker)
05/17 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall (no Dayseeker)
05/19 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/21 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
05/22 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore
05/23 Reading, PA – Reverb
05/25 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
05/26 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
05/27 Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde
05/28 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
05/30 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
06/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
06/02 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal

