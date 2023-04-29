"some music was meant to stay underground..."

200 Stab Wounds Premiere New Single “Fatal Reality” From New EP "Masters Of Morbidity"

posted Apr 29, 2023 at 3:51 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Ohio death metal outfit 200 Stab Wounds premiere a new single titled “Fatal Reality”, taken from their new two-track 7'' "Masters Of Morbidity", out in stores now via Metal Blade Records. You can give "Fatal Reality" a spin via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

200 Stab Wounds 2023 live shows:

05/04 Memphis, TN – Growlers
05/05 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
05/06 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
05/07 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
05/09 Tucson, AZ – The Rock
05/10 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

w/ Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation & Blackbraid:

05/11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
05/13 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey
05/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/16 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room
05/17 Houston, TX – The Warehouse
05/19 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/24 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (no Blackbraid)
05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro
05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit
06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom
06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

