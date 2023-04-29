200 Stab Wounds Premiere New Single “Fatal Reality” From New EP "Masters Of Morbidity"

Ohio death metal outfit 200 Stab Wounds premiere a new single titled “Fatal Reality”, taken from their new two-track 7'' "Masters Of Morbidity", out in stores now via Metal Blade Records. You can give "Fatal Reality" a spin via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

200 Stab Wounds 2023 live shows:

05/04 Memphis, TN – Growlers

05/05 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

05/06 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

05/07 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

05/09 Tucson, AZ – The Rock

05/10 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

w/ Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation & Blackbraid:

05/11 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

05/13 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey

05/15 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/16 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

05/17 Houston, TX – The Warehouse

05/19 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/24 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (no Blackbraid)

05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro

05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit

06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom

06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater