Headline News
The Voynich Code Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unholy Catastrophe” - Sign w/ Unique Leader Records
Portugese deathcore band The Voynich Code have inked a record deal with Unique Leader Records. The group’s latest single and official music video “Unholy Catastrophe” can be streamed via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
Explain the outfit:
“We’re proud to release our first single, ‘Unholy Catastrophe‘, through Unique Leader Records. This opportunity has allowed us to push ourselves creatively and explore new boundaries, resulting in what we feel is our most dynamic and mature material to date. The dark and epic atmosphere, combined with a blend of crushing heaviness and haunting melody, creates a unique listening experience that we hope will leave a lasting impression. We’re incredibly grateful for the chance to work with such an established label, one that has supported so many legendary bands!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Voynich Code Sign w/ Unique Leader Records"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.