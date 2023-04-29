Headline News

The Voynich Code Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unholy Catastrophe” - Sign w/ Unique Leader Records

Portugese deathcore band The Voynich Code have inked a record deal with Unique Leader Records. The group’s latest single and official music video “Unholy Catastrophe” can be streamed via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

“We’re proud to release our first single, ‘Unholy Catastrophe‘, through Unique Leader Records. This opportunity has allowed us to push ourselves creatively and explore new boundaries, resulting in what we feel is our most dynamic and mature material to date. The dark and epic atmosphere, combined with a blend of crushing heaviness and haunting melody, creates a unique listening experience that we hope will leave a lasting impression. We’re incredibly grateful for the chance to work with such an established label, one that has supported so many legendary bands!”