Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Music Video “Demon Prince Regent”

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

Gothic metal outfit Cradle Of Filth premiere their new music video for “Demon Prince Regent“ off the band’s new live album named “Trouble And Their Double Lives“. Check out now "Demon Prince Regen" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Comments vocalist Dani Filth:

“The footage for the studio track ‘Demon Prince Regent’ was filmed on the road whilst recently undertaking the co-headline ‘Double Trouble Live’ tour with DevilDriver in the US.

The video is a logical visual bridge between airing the second studio track and the actual live album, wherein you also get the luxury of seeing our repugnant faces.

As for the album itself, I hope everyone enjoys this cantankerous volley of s(hits) just as much as we enjoyed making them, with songs stolen from Cradle shows from all across the world.

And as cliche as it sounds, ‘this album is totally for the fans… Let’s see those f**king horns!!!’”