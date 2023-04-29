Enforced Premiere New Music Video “War Remains”
Richmond, VA thrash metal band Enforced premiere a new official music video for the group's brand new album’s title track. Check out now “War Remains” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells frontman Colby Knox:
“The song ‘War Remains‘ stresses the complimentary nature of war alongside peace, rather than two opposing sides of a spectrum. War is ever present and forever constant…
Meanwhile, the album ‘War Remains‘ details the decay and breakdown of modern society, along with insight about the cyclical nature of decay and subsequent growth. Biting through at just over 30min, it’s a caustic warning; cautioning you of those who seek to undermine you.
We hope you enjoy the album as much as we did writing and recording it. Hope you pick up a copy, we’ll see you at the gig, let’s rock.”
Enforced live dates:
w/ Venom Inc., Acid Witch & Exhumed:
06/22 Dallas, TX – Trees
06/23 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
06/24 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
06/25 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
06/26 El Paso, TX – Rock House
06/27 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
06/28 Phoenix, AZ – Nile
06/29 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
06/30 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A-Go-Go
07/01 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewing
07/02 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
w/ Venom Inc., Acid Witch & Wormwitch:
07/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
07/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
07/08 Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln
07/09 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
w/ Creeping Death, Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/12 Greenville, SC – The Radio Room
07/13 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
07/14 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
07/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
07/16 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
