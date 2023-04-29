Enforced Premiere New Music Video “War Remains”

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Richmond, VA thrash metal band Enforced premiere a new official music video for the group's brand new album’s title track. Check out now “War Remains” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Tells frontman Colby Knox:

“The song ‘War Remains‘ stresses the complimentary nature of war alongside peace, rather than two opposing sides of a spectrum. War is ever present and forever constant…

Meanwhile, the album ‘War Remains‘ details the decay and breakdown of modern society, along with insight about the cyclical nature of decay and subsequent growth. Biting through at just over 30min, it’s a caustic warning; cautioning you of those who seek to undermine you.

We hope you enjoy the album as much as we did writing and recording it. Hope you pick up a copy, we’ll see you at the gig, let’s rock.”

Enforced live dates:

w/ Venom Inc., Acid Witch & Exhumed:

06/22 Dallas, TX – Trees

06/23 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

06/24 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

06/25 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

06/26 El Paso, TX – Rock House

06/27 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

06/28 Phoenix, AZ – Nile

06/29 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

06/30 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A-Go-Go

07/01 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewing

07/02 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

w/ Venom Inc., Acid Witch & Wormwitch:

07/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

07/07 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

07/08 Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln

07/09 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

w/ Creeping Death, Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/12 Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

07/13 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

07/14 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

07/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

07/16 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall