The Wandering Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Debut EP "A Portrait of Disfigurement"

Newcastle, Australia-based deathcore quintet The Wandering premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut EP "A Portrait of Disfigurement".

Check out now "A Portrait of Disfigurement" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.

"A Portrait of Disfigurement" Track-list:

1. 1000 Daggers

2. A Beautiful Agony

3. Repentance

4. Salt of the Earth

5. Seconds From Disaster (ft. Karl Spiessl of Ocean Sleeper)