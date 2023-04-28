DeathAwaits Premiere New Single "Voracious Instinct" - Stillbirth Frontman Lukas Swiaczny Guests

Lyon, France-based slamming death metal outfit DeathAwaits premiere the title track to their forthcoming new EP "“Voracious Instinct”. Stillbirth frontman Lukas Swiaczny guests on this track.

Check out now "Voracious Instinct" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.