Suffocate Faster Premiere New Single "Lost Ones" From Upcoming New EP

Cincinnati, Ohio-based hardcore band Suffocate Faster premiere a new single titled “Lost Ones”. The track is taken from one of two EPs scheduled for release later this year by Smartpunk Records.

Check out now "Lost Ones" streaming via Spotify for you below.

Comment the outfit:

“There are so many so-called criminals out there in society that have made mistakes in their young lives or even fallen on hard times at any age. Once they have been branded with a criminal record, especially a felony, our system and people continue to make it as dif icult as possible for them to get work or come up in the world. No one is perfect. It only takes a ‘normal’ person getting upset or being pushed too far and they end up in the system just as easily. Give everyone the same chances and you’ll see a big change in our world.”