Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Single & Music Video "Opulence" - Disentomb Frontman Jordan James Guests
Progressive brutal death metal outfit Djinn-Ghül premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Opulence”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The new effort will be released on July 14th, 2023 through Vicious Instinct Records. Vocalist Jordan James of Disentomb guests on this particular song.
Check out now "Opulence" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explain Djinn-Ghül:
“‘Opulence‘ was written as a reminder that even the most powerful societies fall. Every civilization has made technological advancements in separate ways, but none have ever been saved by technology, and the global society of today has been thrust into a frenzy because of it. Greed is a recurring theme in our music, and the title track reflects its nature as a catalyst for deterioration.”
