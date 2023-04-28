Ingested Premiere New Official Music Video “With Broken Wings”

UK-based deathcore trio Ingested premiere their new music video for “Echoes Of Hate” off the band’s latest album “With Broken Wings“, which saw a release this past fall via their new label Metal Blade Records.

Explains frontman Jason Evans:

“Manchester has always been a big part of our identity, so we wanted to the video to be a nod and a homage to our roots and the music we grew up listening to as kids. We filmed it on location on a street in a Manchester housing estate, in one continuous take. No bells or whistles, just a dirty Manc, on a Mancunian street, with some fucking heavy riffs! This is our home. Enjoy!”

Ingested 2023 live dates:

w/ Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment and Organectomy:

05/04 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

05/05 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

05/06 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/07 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

05/09 Miami, FL – Gramps (feat. Implosive Disgorgence)

05/10 Orlando, FL – Conduit (feat. Implosive Disgorgence)

05/11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

05/12 Nashville, TN – The End

05/13 Little Rock, AR – Rev Room (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/14 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/16 Houston, TX – Scout Bar (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/17 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live (feat. PeelingFlesh)

05/18 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

05/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

05/20 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

05/21 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

05/23 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/24 Seattle, WA – El Corazon (feat. I Declare War)

05/25 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper (feat. I Declare War)

05/26 Boise, ID – The Shredder

05/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/28 Denver, CO – Roxy Theater

05/30 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

05/31 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

06/01 Cleveland, OH – No Class

06/02 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

06/03 Montreal, QC – Foufones Electriques

06/04 Cambridge, MA – Sonia