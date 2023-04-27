Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Indianapolis' stoner doom quartet Void King

Indianapolis’ stoner doom outfit VOID KIING has been plugging away since its 2014 inception. The unit was previously linked up with a label a few years ago, and there's a dash of irony considering that they are no longer with the Netherlands-based Off The Record Label. Keeping true to its passion for music, label support or not, the quartet just released its third full-length, "The Hidden Hymnal,” independently as a digital release on April 7. VOID KING’s fresh, six-song release is a perfect example of a band that straddles the fence between stoner and doom, embracing the hard-rocking, fuzz-drenched qualities of the former style without betraying the dreary gloom that’s integral to the latter.

Recorded by Coffinworm’s Carl Byers, VOID KING reaches beyond the typical trappings of stoner doom, as with Derek Felix’ relatively faster percussion throughout “Engulfed in Absence.” Down-trodden lyrics come to life through Jason Kindred’s booming, soulful vocals that could easily find appeal from doom fans all the way over to active radio rock listeners. Apparently “The Hidden Hymnal” is the first part of two releases the band envisioned. While “The Hidden Hymnal” is a straight-forward release that patches together unrelated songs, the next one on deck is a concept album. VOID KING seems to be creating their music for the most pure and proper of reasons: True artistic expression. Hopefully they can gain the traction that they deserve.