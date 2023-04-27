Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Indianapolis' stoner doom quartet Void King
Indianapolis’ stoner doom outfit VOID KIING has been plugging away since its 2014 inception. The unit was previously linked up with a label a few years ago, and there's a dash of irony considering that they are no longer with the Netherlands-based Off The Record Label. Keeping true to its passion for music, label support or not, the quartet just released its third full-length, "The Hidden Hymnal,” independently as a digital release on April 7. VOID KING’s fresh, six-song release is a perfect example of a band that straddles the fence between stoner and doom, embracing the hard-rocking, fuzz-drenched qualities of the former style without betraying the dreary gloom that’s integral to the latter.
Recorded by Coffinworm’s Carl Byers, VOID KING reaches beyond the typical trappings of stoner doom, as with Derek Felix’ relatively faster percussion throughout “Engulfed in Absence.” Down-trodden lyrics come to life through Jason Kindred’s booming, soulful vocals that could easily find appeal from doom fans all the way over to active radio rock listeners. Apparently “The Hidden Hymnal” is the first part of two releases the band envisioned. While “The Hidden Hymnal” is a straight-forward release that patches together unrelated songs, the next one on deck is a concept album. VOID KING seems to be creating their music for the most pure and proper of reasons: True artistic expression. Hopefully they can gain the traction that they deserve.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Diminish The Gods Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Ingested Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Void King"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.