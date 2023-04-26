Distant Premiere Live Performance Video For “Heritage” - Lorna Shore Frontman Will Ramos Joins Them Onstage
Netherland's deathcore outfit Distant premiere their below live performance video for their track “Heritage“. The outfit were joined onstage by Lorna Shore's frontman Will Ramos for the performance of the title track to Distant‘s latest full-length. Ramos also guested on the studio version of the aforementioned single.
