Cloak Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Holy Dark" From Upcoming New Album "Black Flame Eternal"

Cloak premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Holy Dark”, taken from their upcoming new third full-length album "Black Flame Eternal", which will be out in stores May 26th, 2023 via Seasons of Mist.

Check out now "The Holy Dark" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.