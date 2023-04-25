Broken Glass Sanctuary Premiere New Lyric Video "Draconian Induction" From Latest EP "Praeceptum"

East Bay Area, California-based death metal/deathcore outfit Broken Glass Sanctuary premiere a new lyric video for their tzrack “Draconian Induction”, taken from their latest EP named "Praeceptum".

