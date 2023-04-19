Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single & Music Video "Cult of Domesticity" From Upcoming New Album "Widening Autonomy"
New Jersey grindcore duo Bayht Lahm premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Cult of Domesticity”, taken from their upcoming new album "Widening Autonomy", dropping later this week.
Check out now "Cult of Domesticity" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Transcending Obscurity Fest Headliners Announced
- Next Article:
Omen Astra Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.