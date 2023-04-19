Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single & Music Video "Cult of Domesticity" From Upcoming New Album "Widening Autonomy"

New Jersey grindcore duo Bayht Lahm premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Cult of Domesticity”, taken from their upcoming new album "Widening Autonomy", dropping later this week.

Check out now "Cult of Domesticity" streaming via YouTube for you now below.




