Monument Of Misanthropy & Vorga To Headline 1st International Transcending Obscurity Fest

Transcending Obscurity Records have announced brutal death metal outfit Monument Of Misanthropy and black metal band Vorga as the headliners of their first ever international Transcending Obscurity Festival, taking place on May 5th and 6th, at the Futurum Music Bar in Prague, Czech Republic. 16 metal bands off the label's roster from six different countries will be performing on two days in the heart of the Czech capital city.

Event page link: HERE

Ticket pre-sales link: HERE

Comments label owner Kunal Choksi:

"After doing the first one many years back in our city, the next Transcending Obscurity fest will take place on May 5th and 6th in Prague, Czech Republic in 2023. Bands on the label from six countries will converge there and play the first of possibly several such international label fests that are lined up in the times to come. I’m greatly indebted to the label bands for supporting us all along and making this possible.

Only about two weeks remain now for the first ever international Transcending Obscurity fest! It's finally starting to sink in! Please try to be there if you can! I'll be hauling my ass there too for the event!"

LINE UP :

Friday, May 05th, 2023:

16:00 - 71TONMAN

17:00 - CRAWL

18:00 - ORPHALIS

19:00 - DYSGNOSTIC

20:00 - DEVENIAL VERDICT

21:00 - VORGA

Saturday, May 06th, 2023:

14:00 - VOMITHEIST

15:00 - THE SCALAR PROCESS

16:00 - VIANDE

17:00 - SISYPHEAN

18:00 - CRYPTS OF DESPAIR

19:00 - GODLESS TRUTH

20:00 - DE PROFUNDIS

21:00 - DISKORD

22:00 - CUTTERRED FLESH

23:00 - MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY