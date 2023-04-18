Metallica Premiere New Music Video For “Too Far Gone”

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Bay Area thrash metal legends Metallica premiere another new Team Rolfes-directed music video for their single “Too Far Gone“ taken from their brand new album “72 Seasons”. Check out now “Room Of Mirrors“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





So far the below live dates have been confirmed for 2023/2024:

2023:

04/27 Amsterdam, NET – Johan Cruuf Arena (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

04/29 Amsterdam, NET – Johan Cruuf Arena (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

05/17 Paris, FRA – Stade de France (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

05/19 Paris, FRA – Stade de France (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

05/26 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

05/28 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

06/16 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium (feat. Volbeat & Mammoth WVH)

06/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/04 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/06 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/11 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/13 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/18 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/20 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/25 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/27 Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

09/01 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

09/03 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

10/07 Indio, CA – Empire Polo Club (feat. AC/DC)

11/03 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

11/05 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

11/10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

11/12 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

2024:

05/24 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

05/26 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

06/07 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

06/09 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Olympic Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

06/14 Copenhagen, DEN – Parken Stadium (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

06/16 Copenhagen, DEN – Parken Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

07/05 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

07/07 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

07/12 Madrid, SPA – Estadion Civitas Metrpolitano (feat. Architects & Mammoth WVH)

07/14 Madrid, SPA – Estadion Civitas Metrpolitano (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/02 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/04 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/09 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/11 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/16 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/18 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/23 Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

08/25 Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

08/30 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (feat. Pantera & Mammoth WVH)

09/01 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

09/20 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)

09/22 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)

09/27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Greta Van Fleet & Mammoth WVH)

09/29 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol (feat. Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills)