Omen Astra Premiere New Single "This is the End of Everything"
Canadian progressive post-metal outfit Omen Astra premiere a new single titled “This is the End of Everything”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be released on May 13 via Hypaethral Records.
Check out now "This is the End of Everything" streaming via Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Axiomatic Dematerialization Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Omen Astra Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.