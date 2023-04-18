Inhuman Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video "Valiant" From Upcoming New EP "Cultus Deorum"

Portugal's blackened deathcore quintet Inhuman Architects premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Valiant”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Cultus Deorum", which will be released later this year.

Check out "Valiant" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



