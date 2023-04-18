Better Lovers (Ex-Every Time I Die, Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "30 Under 13"

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Better Lovers - the band featuring former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, producer Will Putney, and ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “30 Under 13”. Check out now “30 Under 13” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tells Buckley:

"Looking back, I'm so happy everything got me to where I am. The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn't a hobby. This isn't temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we're a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there's no trying to put it back in the cage."

Adds Puciato:

"Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time. Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense."