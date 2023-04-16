Metallica Premiere New Animated Music Video “Room Of Mirrors”
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
Bay Area thrash metal legends Metallica premiere an animated music video for their single “Room Of Mirrors“ taken from their brand new album “72 Seasons” itself arrived yesterday, April 14th. Check out now “Room Of Mirrors“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
