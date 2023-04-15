Exclusive

Enoid Premiere New Single "Ce ver insidieux qui ronge mes vertèbres" From Upcoming New Album "Ô Nuit, emporte-moi !"

Swiss black metal band Enoid have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Ce ver insidieux qui ronge mes vertèbres", taken from their impending new album "Ô Nuit, emporte-moi !", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Georgia) and Australis Records (Chile) on April 23rd, 2023.

Check out now "Ce ver insidieux qui ronge mes vertèbres" streaming via YouTube for you now below.