Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video "No Temple" From Upcoming New Album "Blossom"

UK-based mathcore outfit Pupil Slicer premiere their new single and music video named “No Temple” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track comes from the band’s sophomore studio full-length “Blossom“, due out in stores on June 02nd via Prosthetic Records.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Kate Davies:

“‘Blossom‘ is a story that encapsulates a wide gamut of intense emotions and a rollercoaster of events over the 47-minute runtime. Likewise, the musical elements are also equally diverse whilst maintaining a cohesion to what’s going on at that point in the album.

The feedback we received for our first single has been overwhelmingly positive but let’s face it – not what a lot of people were expecting from a band named ‘Pupil Slicer‘.

Here is a sample from the opposite end of the musical range that ‘Blossom‘ encapsulates – ‘No Temple‘ is the heaviest song we’ve ever written.”

2023 live dates:

w/ Boris:

04/29 Karlsruhe, GER – Dudefest

04/30 Paris, FRA – Les Cuizines Chelles

05/02 Cork, IRE – Cyprus Avenue

05/03 Dublin, IRE – Button Factory

05/04 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2

05/05 Glasgow, UK – Room 2

05/06 Settle, UK – Victoria Hall

05/07 London, UK – Desertfest

05/09 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos Saal

05/10 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

05/11 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

05/12 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang

05/13 Copenhagen, DEN – A Colossal Weekend

05/15-16 Oslo, NOR – Bla

05/17 Stockholm, SWE – Debaser

Pupil Slicer:

04/22 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn Festival

05/28 London, UK – Portals Festival

06/09 Donington Park, UK – Download Festival

06/10 Gdansk, POL – Mystic Festival

08/17-20 Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent Festival