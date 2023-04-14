Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video "No Temple" From Upcoming New Album "Blossom"
UK-based mathcore outfit Pupil Slicer premiere their new single and music video named “No Temple” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track comes from the band’s sophomore studio full-length “Blossom“, due out in stores on June 02nd via Prosthetic Records.
Explains vocalist/guitarist Kate Davies:
“‘Blossom‘ is a story that encapsulates a wide gamut of intense emotions and a rollercoaster of events over the 47-minute runtime. Likewise, the musical elements are also equally diverse whilst maintaining a cohesion to what’s going on at that point in the album.
The feedback we received for our first single has been overwhelmingly positive but let’s face it – not what a lot of people were expecting from a band named ‘Pupil Slicer‘.
Here is a sample from the opposite end of the musical range that ‘Blossom‘ encapsulates – ‘No Temple‘ is the heaviest song we’ve ever written.”
2023 live dates:
w/ Boris:
04/29 Karlsruhe, GER – Dudefest
04/30 Paris, FRA – Les Cuizines Chelles
05/02 Cork, IRE – Cyprus Avenue
05/03 Dublin, IRE – Button Factory
05/04 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2
05/05 Glasgow, UK – Room 2
05/06 Settle, UK – Victoria Hall
05/07 London, UK – Desertfest
05/09 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos Saal
05/10 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
05/11 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
05/12 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang
05/13 Copenhagen, DEN – A Colossal Weekend
05/15-16 Oslo, NOR – Bla
05/17 Stockholm, SWE – Debaser
Pupil Slicer:
04/22 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn Festival
05/28 London, UK – Portals Festival
06/09 Donington Park, UK – Download Festival
06/10 Gdansk, POL – Mystic Festival
08/17-20 Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent Festival
