Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Single & Music Video "Amongst The Low & Empty"
Deathcore band Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new standalone single and music video named “Amongst The Low & Empty“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tell the outfit:
“We are extremely pleased to unleash ‘Amongst The Low & Empty.’ This song represents a theme that we have been building for a few years and were finally able to bring to life with the help of Josh Schroeder, with additional production from Joshua Travis. We wanted to create something that gets you moving from beginning to end, no bullshit, just heavy.
We knew we accomplished that when our manager laughed out loud at a part in the breakdown when hearing it for the first time. We hope you headbang and/or laugh with us.”
Today will see the band kickoff their tour supporting Whitechapel (performing “The Valley“) and Archspire. Entheos will open that trek:
04/14 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
04/15 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
04/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
04/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
04/19 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
04/20 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
04/21 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater
04/22 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/25 Chicago, IL – The House Of Blues
04/27 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
04/28 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater
04/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
05/01 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
05/02 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
05/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
05/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
05/06 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
05/07 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
05/09 Austin, TX – Mohawk
05/10 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/12 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
05/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Outside of that tour, the band have these two shows booked with Entheos:
04/26 Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s
05/11 Little Rock, AR @ Vino’s
