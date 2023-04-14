Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Single & Music Video "Amongst The Low & Empty"

Deathcore band Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new standalone single and music video named “Amongst The Low & Empty“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Tell the outfit:

“We are extremely pleased to unleash ‘Amongst The Low & Empty.’ This song represents a theme that we have been building for a few years and were finally able to bring to life with the help of Josh Schroeder, with additional production from Joshua Travis. We wanted to create something that gets you moving from beginning to end, no bullshit, just heavy.

We knew we accomplished that when our manager laughed out loud at a part in the breakdown when hearing it for the first time. We hope you headbang and/or laugh with us.”

Today will see the band kickoff their tour supporting Whitechapel (performing “The Valley“) and Archspire. Entheos will open that trek:

04/14 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

04/15 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

04/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

04/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

04/19 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

04/20 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

04/21 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

04/22 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/25 Chicago, IL – The House Of Blues

04/27 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

04/28 Denver, CO – Gothic Theater

04/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/01 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

05/02 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

05/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

05/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

05/06 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

05/07 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

05/09 Austin, TX – Mohawk

05/10 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/12 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

05/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Outside of that tour, the band have these two shows booked with Entheos:

04/26 Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

05/11 Little Rock, AR @ Vino’s