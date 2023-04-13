Dehumanizing Itatrain Worship Premiere New Single "$moke Halation" - Chelsea Grin's Tom Barber & Gizmo Guest

China's slamming brutal death band Dehumanizing Itatrain Worship premiere a new single by the name of “$moke Halation”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Chelsea Grin's Tom Barber and Gizmo guest on that new track.



