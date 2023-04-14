Metallica Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "72 Seasons"

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Legendary Bay Area thrash metal outfit Metallica premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "72 Seasons", which was just released today. Check out now "72 Seasons" streaming in its entirety via Spotify below.

In other news the band’s four-night residency on late night TV talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘ came to an end yesterday. Metallica closed out their run as the featured musical guest performer on the show with the below performance of the “72 Seasons” track “If Darkness Had A Son“.