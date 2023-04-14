Headline News

GELD Premiere New Single & Music Video “Fog Of War”

Australian hardcore band GELD have inked a record deal with Relapse Records. A June 09th release date has been scheduled for the band’s debut record for the label named “Currency // Castration“. For now, a new single amd official music video for the single “Fog Of War” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



