GELD Premiere New Single & Music Video “Fog Of War”
Australian hardcore band GELD have inked a record deal with Relapse Records. A June 09th release date has been scheduled for the band’s debut record for the label named “Currency // Castration“. For now, a new single amd official music video for the single “Fog Of War” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
