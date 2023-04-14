Headline News

Vomitory Premiere New Single & Music Video "All Heads Are Gonna Roll" From Upcoming New Album

Swedish death metal/deathgrind outfit Vomitory premiere a new single and music video by the name of “All Heads Are Gonna Roll”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores May 26th via Metal Blade Records. The track marks the first new single since 2011.

Check out "All Heads Are Gonna Roll" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains Vomitory drummer Tobias Gustafsson:

"We weren't feeling any pressure, it was rather about making a decision whether we should continue as a band, i.e. release new material, or simply put the band back in the grave again. We wrote a few songs first just for the fun of it, to see if we still 'had it', before we made the final decision to continue and make a new full-length album.

One thing in particular we did was to try to build distinct choruses in the songs, which is something we didn't put too much effort into earlier. We have also spent a lot more time working with the backing vocal arrangements, which we certainly think paid off very well. It brings something new to our sound. We have also tried to write more straightforward riffs, like we did in the early 2000s."