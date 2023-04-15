Vulvodynia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Eulogy Of Ashes”

South African deathcore outfit Vulvodynia premiere their brand new single and lyric video “Eulogy Of Ashes“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Comments frontman Duncan Bentley :

“We wanted to try something different with this song and incorporate more melody while still keeping the aggressive edge that fans expect from us. The lyrics are inspired by the idea that death is not the end, and that even after we’re gone, our art and our legacy can continue to live on and inspire others.”