Overkill Premiere New Single & Music Video “Scorched”
New Jersey thrash metal veterans Overkill's twentieth studio full-length “Scorched” is out now. Today they premiere the below single and music video for the album's title track, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Overkill is currently touring Europe with Heathen, with the below dates booked:
04/15 Osnabrück, GER – Hyde Park
04/16 Berlin, GER – Huxleys
04/17 München, GER – Backstage
04/18 Stuttgart, GER – LKA
04/19 Zürich, SWI – Komplex
04/21 Parma, ITA – Campus Industry
04/22 Fontaneto d’Agogna – Phenomenon Club
04/23 Saarbrücken, GER – Garage
04/24 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
04/25 Vorselaar, BEL – De Dreef
04/26 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
04/28 Pamplona, SPA – Totem
04/29 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2
04/30 Madrid, SPA – BUT
