Overkill Premiere New Single & Music Video “Scorched”

Band Photo: Heathen (?)

New Jersey thrash metal veterans Overkill's twentieth studio full-length “Scorched” is out now. Today they premiere the below single and music video for the album's title track, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Overkill is currently touring Europe with Heathen, with the below dates booked:

04/15 Osnabrück, GER – Hyde Park

04/16 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

04/17 München, GER – Backstage

04/18 Stuttgart, GER – LKA

04/19 Zürich, SWI – Komplex

04/21 Parma, ITA – Campus Industry

04/22 Fontaneto d’Agogna – Phenomenon Club

04/23 Saarbrücken, GER – Garage

04/24 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

04/25 Vorselaar, BEL – De Dreef

04/26 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

04/28 Pamplona, SPA – Totem

04/29 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2

04/30 Madrid, SPA – BUT