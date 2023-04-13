Vintersea Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unveiling Light”

Vintersea premiere their new single and music video titled “Unveiling Light”, taken from the group’s upcoming new studio full-length “Woven Into Ashes“, due out on May 05th through M-Theory Audio. The clip was once again directed by the band’s bassist Karl Whinnery.

Check out now "Unveiling Light" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explains guitarist Riley Nix:

“When we set out to write this album, we challenged ourselves to make the brutal music heavier, and the beautiful music more breathtaking. What I didn’t know is that we would be doing both on the same song! ‘Unveiling Light‘ highlights the extremes of what we do, and I think it is going to stick with people in a very primal way.”

Adds Whinnery:

“‘Unveiling Light‘ kicks our new album off in proper fashion so we knew we wanted the video to match that vibe – chaotic, dissonant, and full of intense energy – but with splashes of beauty and depth.

As far as our songs go, the song is pretty stripped down, so we wanted to match that with the video and keep it focused on performance. We took full advantage of the gnarly warehouse we filmed in, and had a blast with the Texas Chainsaw sliding door and Hellraiser chains!”

Vintersea will be out this May touring with Moonspell, Eleine & Oceans Of Slumber:

05/05 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

05/06 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05/07 Dallas, TX – Trees

05/08 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing

05/09 Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

05/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

05/11 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

05/12 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

05/13 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/14 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt