Exmortus Premiere New Single & Music Video "Mind Of Metal" From Upcoming New Album "Necrophony"

Band Photo: Exmortus (?)

Melodic death metal outfit Exmortus will release their sixth full-length record “Necrophony” on August 25th through Nuclear Blast Records. Today the band premiere their new music video and single “Mind Of Metal“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Comments vocalist/guitarist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez:

“‘Necrophony‘ was an album title idea for as long as I can remember. This Symphony of the Dead couldn’t be realized for a collection of songs until now. Finally, we have our darkest and most Classically inspired work yet, with artwork by the great Toha Mashudi to match perfectly. We returned to Sharkbite Studios to have the mighty wizard that is Zack Ohren aid us again in forging our metal, and resulted in the finest steel we’re all proud to wield on the battlefield.

‘Mind Of Metal‘ is a great compliment to our previous single ‘Oathbreaker;’ in that it has contrasting rhythms and structure, but shares lyrical inspiration by Tolkien. It’s a tribute to the wizard Saruman and other like characters in the legendarium, for their will to power and domination by crafty and industrial means. This song features groove, fast licks, and some of our favorite riffs ever written. Can’t wait to perform it live!”

“Necrophony” tracklist:

01 – “Masquerade”

02 – “Mask Of Red Death”

03 – “Oathbreaker”

04 – “Mind Of Metal”

05 – “Storm Of Strings”

06 – “Test Of Time”

07 – “Darkest Of Knights”

08 – “Prophecy”

09 – “Children Of The Night”

10 – “Beyond The Grave”

11 – “Overture”

12 – “Necrophony”

13 – “Moonchild”